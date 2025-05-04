403
Zelenskyy Says US Mineral Deal Could Unlock Billions of Arms Aid
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised a newly formed mineral resources pact with the United States as a mutually advantageous development that could pave the way for enhanced air defense capabilities and reinforce bilateral relations.
The announcement followed high-level discussions with United States Leader Donald Trump.
According to Zelenskyy, the agreement establishes a collaborative investment initiative focused on the extraction and refinement of minerals.
He highlighted that this initiative will welcome American capital into Ukraine's market while also laying the groundwork for a durable economic and defense alliance.
“This mineral resources deal is beneficial for both sides,” he stated during a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday.
Zelenskyy mentioned that he assured President Trump of both parties' dedication to advancing the agreement constructively and emphasized the need to “set a firm date for signing,” as reported by the media.
He noted that the joint fund would serve to secure US financial interests and strengthen international confidence in Ukraine’s economic trajectory.
He further underscored the defense dimension of the deal, saying, “In particular, we aim to defend our territory and our people with air defense systems. That’s why we’re ready for these systems to be part of the deal.”
Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine has already provided Washington with a detailed list of its air defense requirements.
He added that President Trump signaled a willingness to address the request.
Stressing the financial aspect of military procurement, he reminded reporters that “these things are not free” and stressed Ukraine’s desire to obtain access to American-made weaponry.
