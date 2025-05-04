Ideal Solutions Achieves Historic Milestone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a landmark achievement for the Qatari tech sector, Ideal Solutions, a leading local pioneer in smart and AI technologies and enterprise IT solutions and services, has proudly announced its official certification in ISO/IEC 27001, the internationally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

What makes this announcement even more noteworthy is that Ideal Solutions is the first company in the State of Qatar to have passed the ISO 27001 certification audit with zero Non-Conformities (NCRs). This rare and outstanding result confirms that the company not only meets, but exceeds, global expectations for information security controls, governance, and operational resilience.

A 27-Year Legacy of Trust, Innovation & Resilience

Founded in 1998 and proudly based in Qatar, Ideal Solutions has carved its name as a trusted technology partner for government bodies, financial institutions, semi-government entities, oil & gas companies, charity organizations, and the education sector. With a strong portfolio that spans AI integrated solutions, customized web and mobile platforms, GIS technologies, electronic payments, and e-government platforms, the company has been instrumental in Qatar's digital evolution over the last 27 years.

What started as a local vision has steadily grown into a powerhouse of innovation, where every solution is designed to deliver long-term impact. At the heart of Ideal Solutions' success is a belief in building trust through technology - a philosophy that has driven its partnerships and shaped its internal culture.

From Vision to Execution: A Message from the CEO

Walaa Mahmoud Amer, CEO of Ideal Solutions, shared her thoughts on this monumental achievement:“This moment represents more than a compliance milestone - it's a statement of who we are as a company. Being the first in Qatar to achieve ISO 27001 certification with zero NCRs reflects our values of integrity, transparency, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

"This is also a proud moment for Qatar. It proves that local companies are more than capable of competing at a global standard. I am incredibly proud of our team - their determination, attention to detail, and teamwork made this success a reality.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we also remember and honour our late CEO & Founder, Eng. Mahmoud Amer - a visionary leader whose legacy guides us every day. We look up to him with deep respect, and we sincerely hope that we have made him proud."

Behind the Scenes: A Team Effort Worth Celebrating

Achieving ISO 27001 certification - especially with a perfect audit record - is no small feat. It involves aligning every process, team, and technical framework with one goal: information security excellence. For Ideal Solutions, this was a full-circle effort that united departments and teams across the board.

The certification process involved months of preparation, internal audits, policy alignment, and risk management assessments. Despite the rigorous demands, the team remained focused and consistent, displaying resilience and discipline at every step.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our internal team members who led the ISO 27001 journey,” said Walaa Mahmoud Amer, CEO of Ideal Solutions. Your commitment, precision, and teamwork have been the foundation of this remarkable success.”

Reinforcing Trust: A Message to Clients & Partners

For clients and partners across Qatar and the region, this certification stands as a strong assurance that Ideal Solutions takes data security, privacy, and business continuity with the utmost seriousness.

“Our clients trust us with some of the most sensitive and mission-critical systems in the country - and we don't take that trust lightly. ISO 27001 certification is more than a badge for us; it's a commitment to continuous improvement, risk mitigation, and service reliability,” the CEO noted.

This certification also comes at a time when digital ecosystems are expanding rapidly - and with them, the risks surrounding data security and cyber threats. Ideal Solutions' proactive move to earn ISO 27001 ensures that it stays ahead of these challenges, positioning itself as a future-ready partner for both public and private sector stakeholders.

A National Benchmark in Information Security

Ideal Solutions' certification doesn't just add value to its internal operations - it also sets a new benchmark for local technology companies in Qatar. In achieving this feat with zero non-conformities, the company sends a strong message that Qatari-born SME organizations are fully capable of leading and setting international standards.

It also opens the door for broader digital transformation efforts across the country, where ISO-certified partners like Ideal Solutions play a critical role in ensuring the safety, reliability, and scalability of national projects.

With its ISO 27001 milestone, Ideal Solutions has reinforced its position as a leader in Qatar's digital landscape - setting the tone for what's next, while staying true to the values that shaped its past.

