Basel Prepares 700 Volunteers For The Eurovision Song Contest

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 320 people took part in one of the two official information events for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel on Friday afternoon. Some 700 volunteers are on duty during the ESC. This content was published on May 3, 2025 - 13:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The volunteers will be deployed to look after the international delegations, greet the fans and direct the flow of visitors, among other things.

The 700 volunteers mainly come from the Basel region – 33 nations are represented, as Sarah Kreis, Head of Volunteer at Host City Basel, told the Keystone-SDA news agency at the information event in the Congress Centre. The oldest person is 80 years old. In the first phase, 7,000 volunteers registered; in the actual phase, there were 3,500 interested people, according to Kreis.

In return, the volunteers receive a look behind the scenes of the ESC as well as clothing, goodies, food and a closing party. They are also allowed to use public transport free of charge and some volunteers can walk in the parade on May 11, Kreis said.

