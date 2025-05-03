403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Supports New US, Ukraine Economic Deal
(MENAFN) The European Union expressed approval of the newly formalized economic cooperation deal between the United States and Ukraine, stressing that this accord will not interfere with Ukraine’s path toward EU membership, according to Paula Pinho, the chief spokesperson for the European Commission.
"We do welcome the agreement that was struck yesterday, that it does take into consideration, notably the accession process of Ukraine," Pinho stated during the European Commission’s routine press conference in Brussels.
She clarified that the arrangement will not negatively affect Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU, addressing fears in Kyiv about potential clashes of interest.
Previously, the US and Ukraine declared that they had finalized an agreement on critical raw materials, concluding a period of prolonged and sometimes tense discussions.
This accord includes the creation of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.
According to the US Treasury Department, this economic alliance aims to promote joint efforts to speed up Ukraine’s financial revitalization, emphasizing Washington’s "significant financial and material support" provided to Kyiv since the outbreak of the war with Russia in 2022.
Ukraine’s Economy Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, noted that the fund would finance ventures to extract essential natural resources—such as oil and gas—as well as support infrastructure and recycling initiatives selected collaboratively by both nations.
"We do welcome the agreement that was struck yesterday, that it does take into consideration, notably the accession process of Ukraine," Pinho stated during the European Commission’s routine press conference in Brussels.
She clarified that the arrangement will not negatively affect Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU, addressing fears in Kyiv about potential clashes of interest.
Previously, the US and Ukraine declared that they had finalized an agreement on critical raw materials, concluding a period of prolonged and sometimes tense discussions.
This accord includes the creation of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.
According to the US Treasury Department, this economic alliance aims to promote joint efforts to speed up Ukraine’s financial revitalization, emphasizing Washington’s "significant financial and material support" provided to Kyiv since the outbreak of the war with Russia in 2022.
Ukraine’s Economy Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, noted that the fund would finance ventures to extract essential natural resources—such as oil and gas—as well as support infrastructure and recycling initiatives selected collaboratively by both nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment