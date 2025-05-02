Mexico Bariatric Center® Introduces Innovative SASI-S Procedure: Get Sassy With SASI

Get Sassy with SASI-S

Mexico Bariatric Center now offers the advanced Single Anastomosis Sleeve Ileal (SASI) bypass for powerful, lasting weight loss and improved metabolic health.

- Dr. Ron Elli, Founder of Mexico Bariatric CenterSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mexico Bariatric Center , a leading provider of bariatric surgery in Mexico, is thrilled to announce the availability of the Single Anastomosis Sleeve Ileal (SASI-S ) bypass procedure. This cutting-edge weight-loss surgery offers a promising option for individuals seeking significant and sustainable weight loss.The SASI-S procedure combines the benefits of a sleeve gastrectomy with an intestinal bypass, leading to reduced calorie absorption and hormonal changes that promote weight loss and improve cardiometabolic health. Mexico Bariatric Centeris proud to be among the first to offer this advanced technique to its patients."The SASI procedure represents a significant advancement in bariatric surgery, offering potentially greater weight loss and metabolic benefits with less risk and side effects compared to traditional procedures," said Ron Elli.Get Sassy with SASIMexico Bariatric Center's new facility, Hospital Azar , is setting a new benchmark in bariatric care. By introducing advanced procedures like the SASI-S, Hospital Azar is expanding its surgical options and solidifying its position as a leader in personalized treatments. Patients benefit from access to the most effective and innovative weight-loss solutions available.Mexico Bariatric Center is renowned for its experienced surgeons, state-of-the-art facilities, and comprehensive patient care. Patients traveling to Mexico for their procedure can expect a supportive and comfortable environment throughout their weight-loss journey.Individuals interested in learning more about the SASI procedure and the services offered by Mexico Bariatric Center are encouraged to visit mexicobariatriccenter or call 855-768-7247.About Mexico Bariatric Center:Mexico Bariatric Center is a leading provider of medical tourism, specializing in bariatric surgery. Located in Tijuana, Mexico, the center offers a wide range of weight-loss procedures performed by highly skilled and board-certified surgeons. Mexico Bariatric Center is dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality care and exceptional patient experiences.

