Trump officially confirms Waltz’s resignation

President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Mike Waltz will be stepping down as National Security Adviser and announced plans to nominate him as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Trump made the announcement on Thursday via his Truth Social platform, praising Waltz’s background as a military veteran, former congressman, and his service in the current administration.Trump did not clarify whether Waltz had already vacated his role but said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would take over his duties on an interim basis while continuing to lead the State Department. No permanent replacement has been named yet.Earlier reports from Fox News indicated that Waltz had been dismissed the same day, although other sources, including Axios, noted that his departure was still pending. His ouster is widely believed to be linked to the “Signalgate” incident in March, when an internal chat discussing military operations in Yemen was mistakenly exposed to a journalist from The Atlantic. Waltz later admitted to the error and accepted responsibility.Speculation about Waltz’s successor includes Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, though CNN reported that Witkoff is not seeking the position and is unlikely to be selected.Waltz’s reassignment comes amid a reshuffle in Trump’s national security team as negotiations continue on key international issues.

MENAFN02052025000045015687ID1109501094