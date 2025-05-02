I WAS REINCARNATED AS THE 7TH PRINCE SO I CAN TAKE MY TIME PERFECTING MY MAGICAL ABILITY 2Nd Season Premieres Worldwide

Based on the light novel series written by Kenkyo na Circle and illustrated by Meru, which has surpassed 7 million copies in circulation, the anime continues the magical adventures of Magic Otaku Lloyd as he heads to the church to unlock the secrets of "Holy Magic." Awaiting him are a mysterious priest and more adventure, intrigue and potential allies than ever before.

Voice actors Showtaro Morikubo and Mitsuru Miyamoto have joined the cast. Morikubo will play Jihriel, a devout apostle of the 64 Gods of the Celestial Realm and a messenger of the divine. Jihriel is a powerful being who wields the strength of the gods and grants the use of Holy Magic, capable of purifying evil. When faced with someone he disapproves of, he unleashes his Divine Armament without hesitation or mercy. Usually proud and aloof, Jihriel is typically dismissive of humanity but will become borderline obsessive when a human piques his interest.

Miyamoto takes on the role of the mysterious and influential priest, who's long served the gods but may be driven by ulterior motives. Both actors have shared comments expressing their excitement about their roles.

Jihriel (Voiced by Showtaro Morikubo)

"I'm honored to be voicing Jihriel. I'm taking on the role with every acting tool in my arsenal, thrown wide open. Even during the recording sessions, the visuals were already packed with detailed animation and expressive performances- which made it incredibly fun, but also meant I had to stay on my toes the whole time! All I can say is-it's just an absolute blast! I hope you enjoy it as much as we did bringing it to life!"

Mysterious Priest (Voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto)

"Joining an ongoing series always makes me a little nervous. I usually start by trying to understand the world and tone of the show. But this time, I was completely thrown off just by watching the rehearsal cut of my debut scene. Suddenly, there's a voyeuristic angel, then the battle scenes move so fast I could barely keep up, and just when I thought my character was meant to be creepy and unsettling, he suddenly turned comedic... I found myself thinking, "What kind of show is this!?" So I decided to throw away all preconceived notions, reset everything I know about acting, and give it my all!"

About "7th Prince"

The study of magic requires aptitude, effort, and the right bloodline. One sorcerer loved magic, despite lacking the bloodline and aptitude for it, and died wishing he'd spent more time studying in life. He reawakens as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum, with all his previous memories intact. Blessed with a strong magical bloodline, he uses his gifts to master the study of magic.

After a victorious battle against Guisarme in the Lordost region, Lloyd's pursuit of magic knows no bounds. His next goal? Holy Magic! To learn this sacred art, Lloyd and his companions visit a church, but what awaits them there...?

With 7 million copies of the original light novel and manga sold, the isekai magic battle fantasy anime enters a new chapter: the "church edition"!

Staff

Original Work: Kenkyo na Circle (Published by Kodansha Light Novel Bunko)

Character Design: Meru.

Manga Adaptation: Yosuke Kokuzawa (Kodansha "Magazine Pocket")

Director: Jin Tamamura

Series Composition: Naoki Tozuka

Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Naru Nishikiori

Action Director: Yuichi Abe

Art Director: Mitoshi Nagaki

Color Design: Saki Watanabe

Cinematography Director: Yuki Yano

Sound Director: Akira Tanaka

Sound Production: Ai Addiction

Music: R.O.N

Music Production: Lantis

Animation Production: Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab

Production: "7th Prince" Production Committee

Cast

Lloyd: Makoto Koichi

Grimo: Fairouz Ai

Sylpha: Lynn

Tao: Akira Sekine

Albert: Shun Horie

Shiro: Eriko Matsui

Ren: Rie Takahashi

Galilea: Tomokazu Sugita

Talia: Satomi Akesaka

Babylon: Shunichi Toki

Crow: Takuma Nagatsuka

Escher: Manaka Iwami

Saria: Minami Tsuda

Jihriel: Showtaro Morikubo

Mysterious Priest: Mitsuru Miyamoto

