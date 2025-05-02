DWTC Unveils Action-Packed Events Calendar For May

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set to host a diverse line up of international exhibitions and conferences this May across key industries including interior design, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and payments and e-commerce.

With a range of events and conferences taking place across the month, highlights include long-running exhibitions such as GISEC Global, INDEX Dubai and The Hotel Show, major digital economy platforms like Seamless Middle East, as well as industry gatherings including CABSAT, Integrate Middle East, and SatExpo.

The full DWTC line-up for May features:

The Airport Show & Global Economic Leaders' Forum: 6 – 8 May

The Airport Show, now in its 24th edition, is a key meeting point for global aviation leaders, regional decision-makers, and the industry's top suppliers and service providers. Held alongside the Global Airport Leaders' Forum, the three-day event will spotlight the latest technologies and trends transforming the airport experience, from digitalisation and sustainability to urban air mobility and advanced security systems. As airports regionally and worldwide pursue bold expansion and innovation plans, the event offers a vital platform to explore new solutions, connect with key stakeholders, and shape the future of aviation infrastructure.

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East: 6 – 8 May

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East is the region's leading platform for maritime and logistics professionals to connect, collaborate, and source the latest products and services shaping the industry. Launched in 2008 and now a cornerstone event, it offers shipyard suppliers, marine equipment manufacturers, offshore service providers, and logistics experts opportunities to engage with decision-makers and industry leaders through conferences and networking opportunities. Highlights include the Women in Maritime and #20under40 awards, recognising industry talent.

GISEC GLOBAL: 6 – 8 May

GISEC GLOBAL, now in its 14th edition, is the region's leading cybersecurity exhibition and conference, providing a platform for vendors to connect with government and private sector leaders across the GCC. This year's edition“A Bold New Future: AI-Driven Cyber Resilience”, builds on a record-breaking 2024, where the event earned three Guinness World Records for cybersecurity education and IoT awareness initiatives. As cybersecurity takes centre stage in digital transformation agendas, GISEC offers unmatched access to partnerships and opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing cyber markets.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival & Game Expo Summit 2025: 7 - 11 May

Returning as a major highlight on the city's entertainment calendar, GameExpo 2025 will offer an immersive experience for gamers of all ages and abilities. Featuring 12 interactive zones, including the Gamers' District, ENBD Family Zone, HCT Retro Zone, and The Narrows, the event combines competitive gaming, pop culture, and family fun.

World Police Summit: 13 – 15 May

The World Police Summit is a global platform for law enforcement professionals, policymakers, and technology leaders who are shaping the future of policing. Returning for its 4th edition, the event will be held under the theme“Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing”, the summit is set to welcome over 17,000 visitors, 250+ exhibitors, and 200+ international speakers, including Chiefs of Police from more than 100 countries.

CABSAT 2025: 13 - 15 May

Celebrating over 30 years as the region's premier event for media, entertainment, and satellite technology, CABSAT is the only dedicated industry event focused on the future of media and entertainment in MEASA. Attracting over 18,800 media and entertainment professionals including engineers, system integrators, broadcasters and digital content creators; as well as content buyers, sellers, producers and distributors, CABSAT 2025 will once again bring together industry leaders from over 120 countries. Additionally, the Chinese, French, German pavilions will feature a diverse range of media technology manufacturers.

Integrate Middle East: 13 – 15 May

Held alongside CABSAT 2025, Integrate Middle East brings together AV and media tech professionals to explore the latest in immersive experiences, digital signage, smart classrooms, and command centres. The show bridges entertainment and enterprise applications across multiple sectors.

SATExpo Middle East: 13 – 15 May

Held alongside CABSAT 2025, SatExpo 2025 is the UAE's premier platform designed to accelerate investment, innovation, and global collaboration in the space and satellite technology sectors. As the space economy continues to expand across the MEASA region, SATExpo Middle East connects stakeholders across satellite communications, broadcasting, and digital media to explore new synergies and drive technological advancement.

The Baby Expo Dubai: 16 - 17 May

The Baby Expo Dubai brings together top brands, expert speakers, and industry professionals to offer a comprehensive guide to parenthood. With over 200 leading brands showcasing the latest in baby gear, nutrition, health, education, and maternity care, the event provides an unmatched opportunity to explore innovative products and services - many with exclusive show offers and giveaways.

Seamless Middle East: 20 – 22 May

This year's edition of Seamless Middle East, billed“The Future of Digital Commerce”, is the region's definitive platform for innovation across payments, fintech, banking, e-commerce, retail, and identity. A must-attend for digital-first businesses, the three-day event features 750+ exhibitors and eight focused tracks, including Seamless Payments, Fintech, Banking, Cards, Identity, Retail, e-Commerce, and Digital Marketing.

Crypto Expo Dubai: 21 – 22 May

As Dubai cements its status as a global hub for digital assets and blockchain innovation, Crypto Expo Dubai is the city's largest cryptocurrency summit. This two-day event offers investors, traders, and industry leaders a premier platform to explore the latest in Altcoins, Blockchain, Consensus mechanisms, and more. The exhibition will host 80+ leading crypto brands, unveiling cutting-edge digital currency products and investment opportunities.

AWS MENA Summit 2025: 21 May

The AWS MENA Summit 2025 will gather the region's cloud visionaries, tech leaders, and digital disruptors for a day of discovery, innovation, and hands-on learning. Designed to showcase the transformative potential of cloud computing, AI, and digital infrastructure, the summit will highlight how Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies are helping organisations across the MENA region scale smarter, innovate faster, and build for the future.

INDEX Dubai: 27 – 29 May

Celebrating over 30 years as the region's leading interiors trade event, INDEX Dubai 2025 is the ultimate hub for the interior design and fit-out industry. Bringing together global manufacturers, regional suppliers, designers, and architects, the exhibition showcases the latest in stylish products, smart technologies, and trendsetting concepts that are transforming spaces across the Middle East.

The Hotel Show: 27 – 29 May

The Hotel Show 2025, now in its 24th edition, is the MENA region's leading event for the hospitality industry, bringing together hotel owners, general managers, procurement professionals, and designers for three days of discovery, innovation, and connection. With 300+ global brands showcasing cutting-edge solutions across F&B, technology, interiors, wellness, and facilities management, the show provides a comprehensive look at the future of hospitality.