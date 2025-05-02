403
Ghanem Completes Quick-Fire Double With Al Bayt Cup Victory
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ghanem made it two wins in a row with a smooth success in the Al Bayt Cup, a Class 2 Purebred Arabian Handicap over 2500m at the Al Rayyan Racecourse on Wednesday. The five-year-old bay horse, owned by Nasser Saeed MS al-Eida and trained by Jassim Ghazali, was perfectly handled by Marco Casamento, who kept him within striking range before giving a single signal that saw the son of Tabarak quicken smartly, sweep to the lead in the home straight and go to the winner's enclosure again in less than a week.
Ghanem last won the Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 (class 3) race on April 26.
Saad Ali al-Kubaisi, Deputy Director of the QREC Registration & Studbook Department, crowned the winners.
Umm Bab Syndicate's Salwa came second, while Sakher, owned by 51 East Racing and ridden by Alberto Sanna for trainer Wasim al-Sahn, finished a far third, a further seven lengths behind.
In the penultimate race of the day, North Racing-owned and Hamad al-Jehani-trained Silver Jubilee won the Thoroughbred Handicap (85-110) race for the four-year-old+.
In the opening race of the day, Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki-owned and trained Qahwa won the Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75) (Fillies and Mares) for three-year-old+.
RESULTS
22nd Al Uqda Race Meeting - Al Bayt Cup (Div 2)
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
Al Bayt Cup - Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-100 (Class 2)
Ghanem, Jassim al Ghazali, Marco Casamento
Thoroughbred Handicap 85-110 (Class 2)
Silver Jubilee, Hamad al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot
Thoroughbred Graduation Plate (3yo Only) (Class 4)
Weissmuller, Hamad al-Jehani, Saleh Faraj al-Otaibi
Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (4yo Only) (Class 5)
Sejjel, Jean de Mieulle, Pierre Charles Boudot
Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75 (Fillies And Mares) (Class 5)
Qahwa, Ibrahim Saeed al Malki, Trevor Patel
