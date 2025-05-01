'Run Free, Sweet Happy': Anant Ambani's Pet Dog Passes Away, Family Pens Emotional Note

MENAFN - Live Mint) Anant Ambani's beloved pet dog, Happy, a golden retriever, passed away on April 30. The Ambani family, in an emotional tribute, described Happy as more than a pet, but a loyal and cherished family member.

Happy had won millions of hearts during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. He was seen at multiple events, including the engagement ceremony as well at the wedding mandap. He had also made a special appearance in the family portrait.

'Run free, sweet Happy': Ambanis' emotional note

According to an Instagram post by Viral Bhayani and Ambani Update, the Ambani family shared a heartfelt tribute in an emotional note at Happy's prayer meeting. A note, alongside a poster of Happy adorned with flowers, read,“Dear Happy, you will forever be a part of us and live on in our lives. Heaven's gain is our loss.”

A photo posted by Viral Bhayani from the Ambani family's pet's prayer meet. The family's pet, Happy, passed away on April 30.

The note at Happy's prayer meeting said that the family's loving pet brought joy into the family's lives, which will“never be forgotten”.

“In a loving memory of a beloved Happy. It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved dog, HAPPY. More than just a pet, he was family-a loyal companion, a source of comfort, and a constant presence of unconditional love. The joy HAPPY brought into our lives will never be forgotten. From the playful moments to the quiet times of companionship, his memory will forever live in our hearts. Run free, sweet HAPPY. You will be deeply missed, always loved, and never forgotten,” the note said.

The cute pupper at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Happy's Banarasi silk brocade outfit was designed by Ahmedabad-based Pannkh Designer Pet Wear, a HT report said. The doggo had worn a red ensemble at the Ambani-Merchant engagement.

Dressed in a pink jacket, Happy's video of doing the rounds at the wedding had gone viral on social media. Happy was the surprise ring-bearer at the Ambani-Merchant engagement in January.

In an earlier interview with The Week, Nita Ambani had shared that she is not just a mother and grandmother, but also a 'dog mother'.

Referring to her youngest son, Anant's love for animals, she said,“Add to that, I am also a dog mother... my son Anant rescues dogs; he has 5,000 stray dogs, but I have only one who is my family and we call him Happy.”