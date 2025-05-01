Fanuc Launches World's First Explosion-Proof Collaborative Paint Robot
May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson
Fanuc has launched“the world's first ever” explosion-proof, ATEX-rated collaborative robot for industrial painting applications.
Ideal for wet spraying, dry powder coating and multiple other processes that include adhesive dispensing, the CRX-10iA/L Paint will improve the precision of paint jobs, reduce waste, increase productivity and boost safety by protecting workers from paint fumes.
Approved for use in ATEX-certified Cat. II Group 2G and 2D, the CRX-10iA/L Paint also enables human employees to work in the same painting area as the cobot without safety fences, thanks to a highly sensitive contact-stopping function.
Ease of use is another of its key features.
Claude Seiler, manager products and application, European technical support robotics for Fanuc, says:“Few paint shop workers have extensive knowledge of robotics, which is where collaborative robots can help.
“Our CRX-10iA/L Paint, with its easy-teach features and drag-and-drop functionality, means no robot programming expertise is necessary.”
Paint shop professionals can complete programmes in minutes via an icon-based app on a tablet teach pendant, explains Claude.
Seiler says:“Operators can manually move the cobot arm to the first position required, make a save point and continue through the paint path. The cobot will 'learn' its entire range of positioning – it's that easy. What's more, users can save and apply paint paths to other parts.”
The IP67-rated Fanuc CRX-10iA/L Paint six-axis cobot offers a maximum payload of 10 kg and the longest reach in its class of 1,418 mm.
Process flexibility arrives courtesy of its floor, upside-down or angle mounting option, while its unique under-flip motion means users can manipulate the paint gun in confined spaces. In addition, the cobot is fully compatible with almost all automatic end-of-arm guns.
The maximum speed in collaborative mode is 1,000 mm/s and if located in a closed paint booth, users can activate high-speed mode of 2,000 mm/s. As a final benefit, robust Fanuc build quality means up to eight years of maintenance-free operation in painting and coating tasks.
