Webster Bank Celebrates Opening Of Dorchester Finance Lab

MENAFN - 3BL) In recognition of Financial Literacy Month, Webster Bank, together with Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, Massachusetts, (BGCD) celebrated the opening of the Webster Bank Finance Lab, a program created to provide local students the skills needed for financial empowerment and future financial well-being. This program, funded by a $100,000 grant from Webster, is the second collaboration in Massachusetts. To date, Webster has invested over $1.7 million in nine Finance Labs throughout its footprint.

The Webster/Dorchester Finance Lab is part of a signature initiative designed to help Webster's partners in low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities expand financial empowerment and improve financial literacy for youth. Through financial education tools, learning experiences, interactive workshops and engaging programs for children, teens, families, and staff, BGCD aims to provide the community with the knowledge and skills needed for financial confidence.

“We are proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester to open the second Finance Lab in Massachusetts,” said Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at Webster Bank.“Webster continues to invest in programs that broaden financial empowerment opportunities, while supporting our commitment to creating economic vitality in the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

Program participants also will engage in hands-on learning opportunities including internships and financial literacy workshops with volunteers from Webster Bank.

“We are incredibly grateful to Webster Bank for their generous support in funding our new Financial Literacy Lab. This investment will empower our youth with essential financial knowledge and skills to help them build a strong foundation for their future. Thanks to Webster Bank, we can continue to provide transformative opportunities that prepare our members for lifelong success,” said Bob Scannell, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester.

In October 2024, Webster celebrated the opening of a Finance Lab with partners in Taunton, Massachusetts. Other Finance Lab partners are in Hartford, Bridgeport and Waterbury, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Metro New York, Long Island and Yonkers, New York.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester

Established in 1974, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester (BGCD) is dedicated to making a positive impact on the youth and families of the Dorchester community and beyond. Inside BGCD's three clubhouses is a place for Dorchester's young people to learn, explore talents, play, and make friends. A beacon of hope, BGCD is known for welcoming and connecting young people and families to opportunities that embrace diversity, nurture growth, and inspire success. Today, as always, members between ages five and 18 have access to 200+ activities for just $5 a year.

About Webster

Webster Bank (“Webster”) is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Webster is a values-driven organization headquartered in Stamford, CT, with $77 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at .

Media Contact:

Elaine K. Ficarra

...

203-913-2716

Investor Contact:

Emlen Harmon

...

212-309-7646

View original content here .