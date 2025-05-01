Nocturne Launches On Kickstarter: A Sound Machine With High-Precision Noise Masking Capabilities

"Nocturne originated as a tool to manage my own tinnitus, and is something that I hope can help others get the rest and focus they need, regardless of what keeps them distracted and awake," says founder Russell Warriner. "We are beyond excited about the initial reception."

Key product features:



An equalizer to adjust everything from low bass to high treble (60-10,000Hz)

There are no phone apps or subscriptions. All controls are on the device

High-quality sound, with two speakers and pristine field recordings

A wall mount backplate, for additional setup flexibility Beautiful aesthetics, from the real wood perimeter to its mid-century look

Even though Nocturne was designed to help with tinnitus, the company has heard from early backers who want to use the product to manage insomnia, focus at work, mask confidential conversations, and add to their bedroom or office aesthetic, among other things.

Nocturne is available on Kickstarter until May 28 at discounted prices. It will be available on regular e-commerce channels later this year.

About

Measure Things LLC makes purposeful, beautiful devices that are carefully designed to be easy to use and extremely good at what they do. The company was founded by ex-Apple employee Russell Warriner, and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Contact

Russell Warriner, Founder and CEO

[email protected]

nocturne

SOURCE Measure Things LLC