CITI Program Launches New Telehealth Course Series Developed By UVA Telehealthvillage

- Andra M. Popa, JD, LLM - CITI ProgramFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CITI Program announces the launch of a comprehensive collection of new telehealth courses developed by UVA TelehealthVillage. These courses, now available through the CITI Program platform, aim to advance knowledge and skills in telehealth delivery for healthcare providers, administrators, and educators. CITI Program is a leader in online education in the fields of ethics, research, and compliance.Karen S. Rheuban, MD, Director of the University of Virginia Center for Telehealth, emphasized the importance of UVA's role in developing this resource:“Developed by the University of Virginia Center for Telehealth and UVA Health Continuing Education, Telehealth Village is a trusted, regularly updated training resource. It has been vital throughout the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency and remains essential as telehealth becomes mainstream. We're excited to partner with CITI Program to expand its global reach.”Andra M. Popa, JD, LLM, CITI Program's Assistant Director of Healthcare Content, highlighted the impact of the new offerings:“These courses provide essential, in-depth knowledge to launch a telehealth practice or operation, as well as drive expansion, ensure ongoing compliance, and support continuous improvement. By combining operational expertise with practical regulatory guidance, the courses allow leaders in both healthcare and non-healthcare settings to deliver innovative, high-quality care, particularly in rural areas or for patients with limited mobility.”The TelehealthVillage educational series covers a wide range of critical telehealth topics that would benefit telehealth programs along a continuum: from those that are just starting to those that are seeking to expand and innovate, including:. The Foundations of Telehealth. Telehealth in Non-Hospital Settings. Telehealth and Healthcare Providers. Telehealth for Diabetes. Telehealth SpecialtiesThe topics range from operational, financial, equipment options, and privacy and security considerations related to telehealth to utilizing telehealth to manage pathogens. Newly released courses include the UVA: Telehealth for Diabetes Series , featuring four modules:. Telehealth and Continuous Glucose Monitoring. Telehealth for Diabetic Retinopathy Screening. Telehealth and National Diabetes Prevention Program. Telehealth for Diabetes Self-Management Education and SupportAdditionally, the UVA Telehealth Specialties Series introduces specialized training in cardiac care, teledentistry, and telepsychiatryThese specialty-focused series address the growing demand for innovative telehealth solutions in these fields, as these hold a wide range of diagnoses that work with telehealth.CITI Program's collaboration with UVA TelehealthVillage underscores its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality training that meets the evolving needs of both healthcare, such as rural health clinics, and non-healthcare communities, such as schools. The courses are available now for individuals and institutions seeking to build, enhance, or further innovate their telehealth programs.For more information or to subscribe or add to your existing subscription, visit , or contact CITI Program at ....About CITI ProgramFounded in 2000, CITI Program is a leading provider of research ethics, compliance, and professional development education. Its web-based training materials serve millions of learners worldwide at academic institutions, government agencies, and commercial organizations.About UVA TelehealthVillageUVA TelehealthVillage, part of the University of Virginia Health System, is a leader in telehealth innovation, education, and implementation, dedicated to improving healthcare access and outcomes through cutting-edge telehealth solutions.

