Petsmart Celebrates 'Anything For Dogs Month' In May With Exclusive Deals To Pamper Beloved Pups

"We know the joy that comes with being a pet parent," said Scott Hamlin, vice president of marketing at PetSmart. "Anything for Dogs Month is our way of celebrating that special bond and gives pet parents a chance to recognize everything their dogs do for them. PetSmart is here to help pet parents return the love with a little extra pampering, providing exclusive deals and discounts so pups can be spoiled while their pet parents save more."

Anything for Dogs Month is the perfect time to stock up on dog food, treats, gear and more to earn points for future savings. Download the PetSmart app to activate savings this month:



Earn More on Products : Receive 5X Treats Rewards points – that's 10% back in savings – on all dog products.*

Earn More on Services : Receive 5X Treats Rewards points on all dog services including grooming, training, Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel. New service customers can enjoy an additional 5,000 points when they schedule their first appointment.*

Autoship for Savings: Rack up points on every Autoship purchase for savings towards future purchases with an additional 35% off a first-time Autoship order, plus 5% on every order after that.** Save on Same-Day Delivery: Receive 15% off same-day delivery orders (May 6-7) and save $10 when spending $50 or more on same-day delivery (May 12-18).***

As a Treats Rewards member, pet parents can turn everyday purchases into points and rewards to take advantage of savings during Anything for Dogs Month. Check tier status and activate offers to get all the deals of the month in the PetSmart app or online.

Visit PetSmart or download the PetSmart app to start saving during Anything for Dogs Month.

*Offer valid 5/1/25-6/1/25. Terms apply. Offer activation required. See offer card in your PetSmart Treats Rewards account for complete details.

**Offer valid for new Autoship customers only. Terms and exclusions apply. Prices & selection may vary. See product page on petsmart for complete details.

***Free Same-Day Delivery is available in most areas. Eligible products only. Exclusions apply. See product page to determine eligibility. While delivery is contact-free, we recommend being home during the delivery window to bring perishable items inside right away. Prices & selection may vary in stores & online. While supplies last. Quantities may be limited. See or store associate for more details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day CampTM and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 11 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

SOURCE PetSmart