403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Participates In Dubai Int'l Humanitarian Conf., Highlights Social Responsibility Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Salem Al-Methen
DUBAI, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Social Affairs affirmed on Thursday the importance of participating in the 21st Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (DIHAD) Conference and exhibition, emphasizing the country's commitment in regulating charitable work.
Speaking to KUNA at the event, Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi said that Kuwait's partaking in this event reflects its humanitarian contributions and the role of its charitable societies to ensure aid reaches the recipients under the ministry's supervision.
The three-day event, which is held under the patronage of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, hosts more than 18,000 participants from 160 countries.
Dr. Al-Ajmi emphasized the value of this event in exploring innovative projects and learning from other's countries experiences that would enhance Kuwait's charitable and humanitarian ecosystem, thanking Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Khaled Al-Zaabi for his presence and support.
The Ministry is showcasing its "Central Aid Program" aiming to unify the efforts of charitable organizations, tracks underprivileged families, and ensures efficiency and transparency across its recognized societies.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education unveiled its "Naseemat Al-Khuzama Award", a creative competition for high school students to propose solutions for food preservation and promoting awareness around food waste.
Kuwait Association for Needy Families (KANF) presented local initiatives such as debt repayment for detainees, school fee support, and seasonal campaigns including "Iftar for Fasting Individuals."
DIHAD, which began Tuesday and concludes today, is a globally recognized platform for humanitarian aid and development, aiming to unite relief service providers, government bodies, and aid institutions in creating innovative ways to support vulnerable communities worldwide. (end)
skm
DUBAI, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Social Affairs affirmed on Thursday the importance of participating in the 21st Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (DIHAD) Conference and exhibition, emphasizing the country's commitment in regulating charitable work.
Speaking to KUNA at the event, Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi said that Kuwait's partaking in this event reflects its humanitarian contributions and the role of its charitable societies to ensure aid reaches the recipients under the ministry's supervision.
The three-day event, which is held under the patronage of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, hosts more than 18,000 participants from 160 countries.
Dr. Al-Ajmi emphasized the value of this event in exploring innovative projects and learning from other's countries experiences that would enhance Kuwait's charitable and humanitarian ecosystem, thanking Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Khaled Al-Zaabi for his presence and support.
The Ministry is showcasing its "Central Aid Program" aiming to unify the efforts of charitable organizations, tracks underprivileged families, and ensures efficiency and transparency across its recognized societies.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education unveiled its "Naseemat Al-Khuzama Award", a creative competition for high school students to propose solutions for food preservation and promoting awareness around food waste.
Kuwait Association for Needy Families (KANF) presented local initiatives such as debt repayment for detainees, school fee support, and seasonal campaigns including "Iftar for Fasting Individuals."
DIHAD, which began Tuesday and concludes today, is a globally recognized platform for humanitarian aid and development, aiming to unite relief service providers, government bodies, and aid institutions in creating innovative ways to support vulnerable communities worldwide. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment