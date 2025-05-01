403
Assistant FM: Kuwait Committed To Protecting Workers' Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is committed to protecting workers' rights and providing them with a suitable housing and work environment, in line with international standards, said Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah.
This came in a speech delivered by Her Excellency during her participation in a roundtable session held, Thursday, under the title: "Adequate Housing and Workers' Welfare in Kuwait: International Standards and Sustainable National Solutions," in the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Sheikha Jawaher stressed that Kuwait's efforts stem from a national and constitutional commitment to protecting human rights, noting the measures and initiatives taken that align with Kuwait's international obligations.
She pointed out that Kuwait attracts contract labor, as this workforce represents approximately 75 percent of the total workforce and represents more than 174 nationalities, reflecting the developmental nature of the major projects the country is witnessing.
Further, she affirmed Kuwait's continued development of the legislative environment for labor by updating laws on human trafficking, domestic workers' residency, and private sector work, in a manner that enhances justice and transparency and serves sustainable development goals.
She also expressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with civil society organizations, noting that the Permanent National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Persons and Migrant Smuggling has developed a national strategy for 2025-2028, which was recently announced during the Sixth Regional Forum on Combating Trafficking in Persons. (end)
