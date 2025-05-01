Morocco: On High Instructions Of His Majesty The King, Foreign Minister Receives Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Emissary Of Iraqi President To Sovereign

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-01 03:16:04
(MENAFN- APO Group)


On High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita received here on Wednesday Mr. Mohamed Ali Tamim, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Planning, emissary of the President of the Republic of Iraq, H.E.M Abdel Latif Jamal Rachid, to the Sovereign.

During the meeting, the Iraqi President's emissary presented an invitation to the 34th Ordinary Arab Summit, to be held in Baghdad on May 17.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

