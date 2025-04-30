MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (Usek), in Lebanon, is offering three Summer School programs to foreign students. The classes will run from July 7 to 18, and applications are being accepted until June 15.

According to the Usek, three programs will be available:“Intensive Arabic;”“Entrepreneurship and Startups in Lebanon;” and“Lebanese heritage and culture: a journey through art, history, and identity.” The courses include theory and practice lessons, cultural immersion, academic and professional skill-building, and a promise to enable networking between students and professionals around the world. Students will get a certificate of completion.

Usek is one of the premier universities in Lebanon. It was established in 1938 and offers 207 programs. Approximately 7,000 students are currently enrolled in its faculties of architecture and design, business, medicine, theology, arts and sciences, music, law, nursing, and engineering, among others. It is a private, not-for-profit educational institution. The main campus is located in the city of Kaslik, roughly 20 kilometers from Lebanon's capital Beirut. Additional information is available via email from ... and ...

Click here to apply

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Read more:

Arab Chamber, USEK advance on project about immigration



Supplied

The post University in Lebanon offers summer program appeared first on ANBA News Agency .