Bill Gates Praises India's 'Drone Didi' Program Empowering Rural Women

MENAFN - KNN India)Microsoft founder Bill Gates has lauded India's 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative, calling it a remarkable example of technology driving social and agricultural change.

Launched in 2023 by the Indian government, the program empowers rural women by training them to use drones for agricultural purposes, improving productivity and sustainability.

In a recent social media post, Gates shared his experience meeting three Drone Didis-Sangita Devi, Sumintra Devi, and Kajol Kumari-from Bihar during his visit to India last month.

“Flying a drone isn't easy. It takes a lot of practice and skill,” he wrote, expressing admiration for their expertise and the program's impact.

The initiative equips women from self-help groups (SHGs) with drones to spray fertilizers and monitor crops. Gates highlighted the benefits: reduced manual labor, lower fertiliser and water usage, and improved crop yields through precise application.

Currently, one Drone Didi can cover up to five acres in the time five people would take to cover half an acre.

The government plans to expand the program by equipping drones with advanced sensors for disease and moisture detection and aims to distribute 15,000 drones to SHGs by next year.

Gates also emphasized the broader empowerment aspect, noting how SHGs support women financially and socially. He shared how the program has helped women like Kajol start businesses and challenged traditional gender roles.

Calling it a“game-changer,” Gates said the Drone Didi program is just beginning to show its potential.“It's remarkable how one piece of technology can reshape what is possible in a community,” he said.

The initiative stands as a powerful blend of innovation, empowerment, and grassroots development.

