Ukraine's Power Plants To Deploy Nearly 1 GW Of Generation This Year, PM Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers plans to draw up by May 15 a detailed plan to prepare for the heating season.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters, Ukrinform reports with reference to his Telegram .

"We focused on the situation of cities Russia's been attacking particularly actively: Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and other communities,” Shmyhal said, adding that he asked the relevant officials to explore special accelerated approaches to restoring the heat supply infrastructure.

“I also set the task for the responsible ministries and departments to develop a detailed plan by May 15 to prepare for the heating season," he said.

Ukraine loses nearly 50% of its gas production due to Russian attacks – PM

Shmyhal referred to a report by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, who said power consumption restrictions have not been applied to households since December 30, 2024.

"Also, restrictions on business have been minimized. The minister has approved restoration schedules. In 2025, it is planned to deploy about 1 GW of generation. 170 MW have already been introduced. In total, according to the Ministry of Energy, 1.5 GW of generation has been restored after Russian attacks," he added.

Shmyhal stressed the importance of maintaining“rhythmic international support”. According to him, the emergency energy assistance hub has been put in place, thanks to which Ukraine managed to receive 1,761 humanitarian cargoes weighing 22,600 tons from 38 countries.

"In total, 146 energy sector companies received assistance. And about EUR 1.2 billion of donor funds has been collected in the Ukraine Energy Support Fund," the prime minister noted.

During the Hheadquarters meeting, attendees heard reports on the needs of energy enterprises. According to the Prime Minister, CEOs confirmed the effectiveness and methodical nature of aid delivery.

In addition, the Prime Minister thanked all top managers and employees of energy companies for successfully going through the third winter of war.

Ukraine signs agreement with EBRD to strengthen energy resilience

"Thanks to their tireless heroic work, we withstood hundreds of Russian strikes and successfully completed the heating season," he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, during the 2024/2025 heating season, Russia carried out nine massive missile attacks and dozens of smaller ones targeting the country's energy system.