Renaissance College Hong Kong Students Design Iconic Hong Kong Tram In Collaboration With Tramplus

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 - ESF Renaissance College Hong Kong (RCHK) is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Tramplus, a sister company of HK Tramways, to redesign the interior and exterior of an iconic Hong Kong tram. This unique project showcases the opportunities connecting the exceptional talent of RCHK Visual Arts students and VA Scholars to provide them with a valuable chance to contribute to the city's vibrant cultural landscape. Hong Kong-inspired elements like Cantonese cuisine and landmarks, with reference to culture, like Chinese Opera, are part of a vibrant design that will be featured on a Hong Kong tram.This collaboration with Tramplus builds on RCHK's commitment to providing young artists with enriching opportunities in the Visual Arts, like the ESF-wide pioneering Photography Programme, as part of IB Career-related Programme (IBCP), or collaborations with street artists, which included mural painting with TAKA. RCHK is always looking for ways to expose students to different forms of artistic expression.The newly designed tram will be unveiled at a launch ceremony, which is open to the media,. The one-hour ceremony will introduce student artists behind the project and feature speeches, including representatives from ESF, such as ESF CEO, Ms. Belinda Greer, RCHK Principal, Dr. Harry Brown, and Head of Visual Arts at RCHK, Mr. Andrew Deakin. Following the ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to ride the designed tram. The tram will then operate across Hong Kong Island for four weeks.'This collaboration with Tramplus builds on RCHK's commitment to providing students with enriching opportunities in the Visual Arts. We are proud of the way they have come together as a team to showcase our creativity and how they have brought art to the public', says Andrew Deakin, Head of Visual Arts at RCHK. 'Our art students utilise many skills they have been learning over the years, including the coordination of the finer details, which are part of this project. It is a unique opportunity for the students to make a lasting contribution to Hong Kong's cultural heritage and to see their artwork come to life in such a public and impactful way.'

, a student-centred independent school founded by the English Schools Foundation (ESF) in 2006, serves the local and expatriate communities. Offering all four International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes (PYP, MYP, DP, CP), RCHK provides a through-train education for students aged 5-18. With over 2,000 students representing 40+ nationalities, RCHK celebrates its diverse community, where English is the language of instruction. Students benefit from rich Education Outside of the Classroom (EOTC) and Creative, Action, Service (CAS) programmes, fostering real-world learning and community engagement. RCHK's Red Door Centre, a state-of-the-art technology hub, provides 1:1 devices (iPads Years 1-3, MacBooks Years 4-13), robotics equipment, and modern fabrication facilities, integrating technology across the curriculum. Wellbeing is paramount at RCHK, with strategies in place to ensure every child feels known and supported. The College also offers scholarships for driven and ambitious secondary students and financial aid (Youth Empowerment Scheme) to promote inclusivity.

Renaissance College Hong Kong