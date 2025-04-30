Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti, UK Naval Commanders Meet, Discuss Coop.

2025-04-30 08:07:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) - Commander of Kuwait Naval Forces Rear Admiral Saif Al-Hamlan, Wednesday, discussed exchanging expertise and enhancing cooperation in the military training field with Commander at the Royal Navy's Minehunter HMS Middleton Lieutenant Colonel Kyle O'Regan.
This came in a statement issued by the General Staff of Kuwait Army after Al-Hamlan received O'Regan on his official visit to the country, which will last for several days.
The two sides will carry out joint naval exercises that contribute to raising the level of readiness and operational capabilities, added the statement.
It noted that a number of naval force officers visited the ship and were received by the ship's commander, where they were briefed on the ship's advanced capabilities in naval mine countermeasures. (end)
