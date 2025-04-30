403
Russia Raises Concerns Over Israel's Actions in Palestinian Territories
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia addressed the International Court of Justice (ICJ), stating that Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories (OPT) are resulting in a "crisis of legality and humanity."
This statement came as public hearings regarding Israel's obligations continued for a third day.
Maksim Musikhin, speaking on behalf of Russia, highlighted the severe impact of Israel's actions, specifically criticizing the country's systematic weakening of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and its disregard for international law.
Musikhin emphasized that Israel’s responsibilities as an occupying power are being neglected, exacerbating the situation.
He remarked, "Today, we confront the crisis of legality and humanity in light of systematic undermining of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) by Israel and its negligence towards the overall obligations under international law, including those stemming from the status of Israel as an occupying power."
He further stressed the critical nature of the issue, noting that Gaza is teetering on the edge of famine and that its hospitals have been destroyed.
Musikhin also raised alarms about Israel's total blockade of Gaza, which began on March 2, and its continued military actions, which have caused immense devastation and led to a "humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented scale."
In addition, Russia expressed concern about Israel's recent military operations in the West Bank, initiated on January 21, warning that the situation could evolve into a scenario similar to the one in Gaza.
Russia reaffirmed its unwavering support for UNRWA, describing the agency's work as "crucial" and noting that it receives strong backing from the majority of the international community.
Musikhin concluded by stating, "Without UNRWA, Gaza's humanitarian system will collapse."
