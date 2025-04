Netease To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 15

HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2025 first quarter on Thursday, May 15, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 15, 2025). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-914-202-3258 and providing conference ID: 10046898, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-883-1031 and entering PIN: 10046898. The replay will be available through May 22, 2025.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at .

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO ), an intelligent learning and advertising solutions provider, and NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit: .

Contact for Media and Investors:

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED