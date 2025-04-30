403
US Sanctions Iranian, Chinese Firms for Missile Material Transfers
(MENAFN) The United States announced new penalties on Tuesday, targeting a group of six organizations and six individuals located in Iran and China.
These entities are accused of acquiring ingredients used in ballistic missile fuel on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
According to the Treasury Department, this network enabled the shipment of chemicals such as sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate from China to Iran.
These substances are essential in the development of missile propulsion systems.
"Iran’s aggressive development of missiles and other weapons capabilities imperils the safety of the United States and our partners," stated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
He emphasized the country’s determination to restrict Iran’s military ambitions, adding, "To achieve peace through strength, Treasury will continue to take all available measures to deprive Iran’s access to resources necessary to advance its missile program."
This action is part of U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s broader “maximum pressure” initiative.
The strategy focuses on hindering Iran's ability to obtain a nuclear arsenal by slashing its oil income and reintroducing extensive financial penalties.
The sanctions followed a third round of nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States, held in Oman last Saturday.
Both parties recognized notable headway in the preliminary stage of the negotiations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that the dialogue, originally centered on broader nuclear issues, has started to delve into more detailed and technical matters, indicating a shift toward deeper engagement.
