Investornewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Appoints Hui Liu As Director Of Biostatistics

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , announced the appointment of Hui Liu as Director of Biostatistics as the company advances its pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer's disease trial. Liu brings over 19 years of experience in clinical trial design, analysis and regulatory submission support across multiple therapeutic areas. Annovis stated that Liu's expertise will help reinforce the scientific integrity of its data and enhance regulatory strategies as it develops transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Annovis Bio, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is committed to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The company is developing innovative therapies that target multiple neurotoxic proteins, with the goal of restoring brain function and improving the quality of life for patients.

