China To Develop Ties With Canada Based On Equality, Mutual Benefits

2025-04-29 02:01:01
Beijing: China is willing to develop its relations with Canada based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won Monday's parliamentary elections in Canada, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

When asked to comment on Carney's victory and bilateral relations, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing that China has noted relevant reports, and that China's position on its relations with Canada has been consistent and clear.

"China is willing to develop its relations with Canada on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits," he noted.

