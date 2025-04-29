Over 60 Teams To Compete In U-19 Kho Kho Championship In New Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Under-19 Boys and Girls Kho Kho Championship, a key event of the 68th National School Games, will be held at New Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium from April 29 to May 3. Organised by the Delhi administration under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), the championship will see fierce competition among 30 boys' and 30 girls' Kho Kho teams from across the country.

Notably, for the first time in the history of the National School Games, six out of the eight Kho Kho courts are mat courts, a significant step towards enhancing the playing standards and ensuring better safety for young athletes.

The championship will also feature participation from government schools representing their respective states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Haryana, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, etc.

Teams from Union Territories such as Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu are also set to compete, making it a truly national-level sporting event.

“The National School Games are not just a competition, they are a breeding ground for India's future champions. After the resounding success of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup and the recently concluded Senior Nationals, it is clear that Kho Kho is entering a new era of professionalism and global ambition. We are investing in better infrastructure, creating world-class experiences, and inspiring young athletes to dream bigger.

"The energy and talent we are witnessing here are proof that India's sporting future is in strong hands. I wish all the success to the young players participating in the competition,” said Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India & International Kho Kho Federation.

The National School Games is a flagship annual event dedicated to nurturing young sporting talent across India. All the young, dynamic, and brilliant players from across the country assemble and showcase their skills.