'Conversations With Mother' Joins Dramatists Play Service Catalog

dramatists

Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle in "Conversations With Mother" (Carol Rosegg)

"Conversations with Mother" by Matthew Lombardo joins the DPS catalog - a hilarious, heartfelt new two-hander now available for licensing!

- Ted Chapin, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dramatists Play Service , the iconic play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, proudly announces the addition of "Conversations with Mother", the hilarious and poignant new play by Matthew Lombardo. The title is now available for licensing worldwide .

Spanning five decades, the play follows the complex, comical, and deeply human relationship between a strong-willed mother and her free-spirited son. As the two navigate life's shifting tides, they forge an unbreakable bond filled with laughter, conflict, and compassion. With two actors portraying a full spectrum of ages and eras, Lombardo's latest work is both an acting showcase and a heartfelt tribute to family in all its messy, meaningful glory.

“Matthew has written a deeply personal and undeniably funny play that speaks to audiences of every background,” says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG.“We are honored to welcome "Conversations with Mother" into the DPS catalog.”

"Conversations with Mother" has been celebrated as“a laugh-out-loud funny, sharply insightful, and deeply touching tribute to the complex, close-knit, cherished connection between a parent and child” by DC Theater Arts. Additionally, New York Stage Review raved,“Matthew Lombardo's excellent two-hander speaks volumes about life, liberty and the often-impossible pursuit of happiness”. Following its successful Off-Broadway premiere, the play is planning to launch a tour next year.

Dan Markley, Chief Operating Officer of BLG, adds,“This play artfully balances sharp comedy with tender insight. It's an exceptional choice for theatres seeking a small-cast production that leaves a meaningful emotional impact.”

Founded in 1936, DPS represents many of the most renowned works of American Theatre and beyond, including titles by Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Tom Stoppard, and John Leguizamo. Other acclaimed plays with family-themes represented by DPS include, "Mothers and Sons" by Terrence McNally, "Crimes of the Heart" by Beth Henley, "The Mother" by Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton, and "Jaja's African Hair Braiding" by Jocelyn Bioh.

For more information, visit dramatists .

###

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Broadway Licensing, Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand) is a global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of iconic authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Katori Hall, Stephen King, Michael Korie, John Leguizamo, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, PigPen Theatre Co., Tom Stoppard, Paula Vogel, Tennessee Williams, Doug Wright, Don Zolidis, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:

Hannah Thulin | Account Director, Interdependence | ...

Press Team

Broadway Licensing Global

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.