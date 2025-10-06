403
Israel Plans Deporting Greta Thunberg to Greece
(MENAFN) Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is set to be expelled to Greece on Monday following her arrest aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy attempting to challenge Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.
According to an Israeli broadcaster, Thunberg was apprehended while taking part in the mission, which aimed to deliver aid to Gaza.
The report indicated that Thunberg will be sent to Greece alongside other Greek citizens who were also taken into custody during the flotilla operation.
In total, the broadcaster noted that 165 participants involved in the voyage are scheduled to be removed from Israel via the same flight.
Thunberg was one of over 400 individuals—including lawmakers, legal professionals, and activists—who were detained after Israeli military forces intercepted the aid flotilla on Wednesday.
While some of those arrested have already been sent back to their respective countries, judicial actions remain ongoing for others.
In information obtained by a news outlet, Thunberg informed Swedish authorities that her detention conditions were inhumane.
She reportedly described her holding cell as infested with bedbugs and said she lacked sufficient access to food and water during her confinement.
The same British outlet quoted another detainee who claimed Israeli personnel compelled Thunberg to pose with flags for photographs.
These allegations have been supported by testimonies from other participants. Turkish activist Ersin Celik told a news agency that Israeli forces "severely tortured Greta before our eyes" and "made her crawl and made her kiss the Israeli flag," echoing the broader concerns of mistreatment during the detentions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
