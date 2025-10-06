Azerbaijan Can Count On EU To Further Normalization Process With Armenia Marta Kos
Kos noted that the European Union welcomes the initialling of the peace agreement in Washington.
"This is a major step towards lasting peace and stability in the region. A signed and ratified peace agreement will mark the end of past conflicts and have a major positive impact on regional development. It will open a new chapter of peace and stability. A key element in the agreement is the commitment to enhanced connectivity. It will not only strengthen links within the region but also bring Europe closer to the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Azerbaijan can count on the European Union to further the normalization process, including initiatives on possible cross-border and regional cooperation, reconciliation efforts and humanitarian issues," she added.
