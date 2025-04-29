FAMAR Strengthens Angolan Downstream, Returns As Silver Sponsor Of Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025

Bunkering and maritime services company FAMAR has joined the sixth edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference as a Silver Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to Angola's growing downstream sector. As the company expands its port infrastructure to support offshore oil and gas operations, FAMAR's presence at AOG 2025 will facilitate new opportunities for industry collaboration and investment.

With extensive operations across Angola's ports, FAMAR plays a key role in the distribution and trade of petroleum products and services. The company is actively modernizing port infrastructure with integrated solutions in fuel storage, management and ship repair.

At AOG 2024, FAMAR signed a Memorandum of Understanding with construction firm Angobetumes to jointly manage two fuel storage tanks at the Port of Luanda and three tanks at the Lobito Terminal. All five tanks have been certified by national authorities for the storage and marketing of petroleum, strengthening Angola's fuel storage capacity in strategic locations.

Beyond fuel storage, FAMAR offers a wide range of maritime services including passenger and cargo transport, training and vessel chartering. The company supplies marine fuels – such as Marine Diesel MGO and Fuel Oil IFO 180 cts – for all ship types and facilitates both import and export of refined petroleum products. FAMAR also manages full-cycle maintenance and repair for a variety of floating marine assets, playing a vital role in supporting Angola's offshore oil and gas projects. Notable partnerships include work with Azule Energy on Block 18, as well as contributions to the Platina Oil Field and Greater Plutonio developments.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

