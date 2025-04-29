BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Partnership

BX Swiss welcomes Incore Bank as a new trading partner

29.04.2025



BX Swiss welcomes Incore Bank as a new trading partner. With its focus on B2B banking and its high level of IT expertise, Incore Bank strengthens the network of trading participants with an innovative and technologically savvy partner.

Incore Bank is an internationally oriented Swiss B2B bank for traditional and digital assets. Based in Schlieren, the tech bank combines banking expertise with IT competence, offering innovative and modular solutions for banks, financial intermediaries and corporates.

Its direct connection to BX Swiss enables Incore Bank to process stock exchange transactions efficiently, cost-effectively and transparently. This also benefits its affiliated customers, who gain access to reliable liquidity, competitive prices, precise execution and an expanded market universe.

The cooperation between the two companies aims to simplify access to the capital market in the long term and to further develop it technologically. This is based on a shared understanding of customer focus, entrepreneurship and innovative strength – ideal conditions for strengthening the Swiss financial centre in a forward-looking manner.

'We are delighted to welcome Incore Bank as a new trading partner. As a strong and innovative partner, it bridges the gap between traditional banking and modern IT-based services, giving new impetus to the further development of our trading venue,' says Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss.

'We are very pleased to be associated with BX Swiss. It is a logical step for us to better meet our clients' needs for attractive pricing, liquidity and easy market access. The dynamism and agility of BX Swiss ideally complement our strengths,' says Mark Dambacher, CEO of Incore Bank AG.

