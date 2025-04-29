Kollywood, Tollywood Celebs Awe-Struck By Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Batting Blitzkrieg

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 29 (IANS) Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu and ace film director Rajkumar Periyasamy were among those who were awe-struck by the phenomenal striking power of young Rajasthan Royals batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed his way to a century in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans on Monday night.

Rajkumar Periyasamy, who only recently delivered the pan-India blockbuster 'Amaran',featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead, took to his X timeline to express his admiration and appreciation for the 14-year-old from Bihar who put Rajasthan Royals in a commanding position against the Gujarat Titans, eventually enabling them to win the match.

Rajkumar Periyasamy wrote, "#VaibhavSuryavanshi. You make us very happy. Youngest 100 at 14. Fastest 100 by an Indian. Just off 35 balls 100. Eleven 6s and Seven 4s."

Actor Vishnu Manchu, who is now gearing up for the release of his pan Indian magnum opus 'Kannappa', wrote on his X timeline, "Vaibhav Suryavanshi!!!!! Just WOW! Just 14years! The next Sachin????? 101 in 38 balls! Damnnnn! #ipl #vaibhavsooryavanshi"

But it was Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who spelt out his appreciation for the young lad in detail. He wrote, "What an innings by the 14-year-old ,a century with 11 sixes, truly unbelievable feat by this youngster from Bihar who has lit the fire in the minds of youngsters to showcase their talents to achieve. Kudos #vaibavsuryavamshi."

It wasn't just the film celebrities who were impressed by the young batsman's fearless manner of playing. His batting performance caught the attention of even former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who went on to say, "Vaibhav Suryavanshi is unbelievable! This 14-year old phenomenal talent must be carefully nurtured; he is good for another 20 years!"

