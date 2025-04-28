403
Putin Declares Unilateral Ceasefire in Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin declared a one-sided ceasefire in Ukraine as Moscow prepares to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Based on a statement from the Kremlin, Putin has instructed a halt to all military operations in Ukraine from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11.
The statement also emphasized that "Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example," and warned that Moscow would issue "an adequate and effective response" if Ukraine breaches the ceasefire.
Furthermore, the Kremlin reiterated that “the Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners.”
At this time, Ukraine has not provided any official response to Russia's announcement.
