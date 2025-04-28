403
Russian, US Diplomats Report Progress in Ukrainian Settlement
(MENAFN) Russia and the United States have announced advancements in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, emphasizing the development of conditions that are vital for beginning negotiations aimed at securing a dependable route to lasting peace.
The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that this was communicated during a phone call on Sunday evening between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The ministry described the conversation as a "productive exchange of views," with the main focus being on key aspects of Russia-US diplomatic relations, especially concerning the crisis in Ukraine.
Lavrov and Rubio "stressed the importance of consolidating the emerging prerequisites for starting negotiations in order to agree on a reliable path to long-term sustainable peace" following the April 25 discussion between Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff," the ministry stated.
The two diplomats also touched upon other international issues and agreed to maintain ongoing communication at all levels, the report concluded.
