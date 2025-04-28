403
Russia-Africa forum indorses resistance against neocolonialism
(MENAFN) The State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in Moscow recently hosted the first Russia-Africa Forum of Young Diplomats, bringing together representatives from over 20 nations. The forum's central theme was the fight against neocolonialism and the promotion of cultural connections between Russia and Africa.
Around 50 diplomats from countries such as Algeria, Benin, Chad, the Central African Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Egypt, Zimbabwe, and others participated in the event. One of the key discussions was centered on “Victory Diplomacy,” which marked the 80th anniversary of Germany's defeat in World War II.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opened the forum, with additional speeches by MGIMO University Rector Anatoly Torkunov, Russian presidential special representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, and Senator Aleksandr Voloshin.
A significant session was dedicated to the fight against neocolonialism, with discussions led by figures like Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, and former Seychelles Vice President Vincent Meriton. The focus was on creating a fair global order and enhancing political and economic cooperation.
Russian Senator Sergey Karjakin, a renowned chess grandmaster, also spoke about sports diplomacy, emphasizing that sports competitions should not be used as tools of political pressure.
The forum included a variety of activities, such as a sports competition among diplomats and a cultural and business program. The delegates visited Patriot Park and the Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces, paying tribute to Russia's WWII heroes in honor of the 80th anniversary of the fall of Berlin.
