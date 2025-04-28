Few Prisoner Exchanges Took Place As Planned Yusov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, stated that very few prisoner exchanges took place on the planned day.

He said this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Delays and disruptions are commonplace [in this process]. Very few exchanges occurred that day as originally planned. Nevertheless, despite the difficulties and challenges, negotiations continue without interruption. As soon as one exchange takes place, we immediately begin preparing for the next steps, continuously working to safeguard the rights of our prisoners," Yusov explained.

He noted that numerous factors could contribute to delays or disruptions in the exchange process. Answering a question about the return of seriously wounded soldiers, Yusov noted that Ukraine has proposed the creation of mixed medical commissions in line with international law. These commissions are intended to expedite the return of severely ill and wounded soldiers.

“There have been objective successes in this direction. This is not the first time defenders who need it have returned outside of exchanges (before Easter, 22 seriously wounded defenders returned to Ukraine outside of exchanges - ed.),” Yusov said.

Yusov noted that while certain holidays and symbolic dates hold significance for Russians, organizing exchanges during these times remains no less challenging.

"This exchange, which happened to coincide with Easter, was planned in advance and was intended to occur earlier. In the end, it took place as it did, and it is a positive outcome-a particularly large exchange. While we understand the importance of certain dates for our society, as well as the narratives upheld by the enemy, we cannot rely solely on these markers when approaching such matters," Yusov emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 19, 277 Ukrainians were freed from Russian captivity. Among them were 268 privates and sergeants, along with nine officers. Notably, the majority of those released are young people born after the year 2000.

