Rajesh Jais Returns To Television 13 Years Later With Zee TV’S 'Vasudha'

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Jais has returned to television after a long gap of 13 years with Zee TV's show "Vasudha".

Jais essays the role of Surya Singh Rathod- an upright, morally disciplined man in the village, whose world revolves around his daughter - Divya.

Being a really strong and principled character, Surya is expected to spark a new and intense twist in "Vasudha".

For Jais, it's characters like Surya that make acting a fulfilling and creatively satisfying journey.

"Returning to television after nearly 13 years has been a deeply satisfying experience. I've always admired Arvind Babbal's approach to storytelling and discipline, having worked with him previously on a film and a serial. So when I was offered the role of Surya Singh Rathod in 'Vasudha', it felt like the perfect opportunity. Surya isn't just a father-he's a man shaped by loyalty, loss, and deep-rooted values. Playing someone who carries so much emotional weight, yet tries to do what's best for his daughter, is both challenging and rewarding. It's roles like these that actors truly crave," Jais said.

Sharing his shooting experience, he added, "Shooting outdoors in Samod near Jaipur brought a refreshing energy, and I thoroughly enjoyed stepping into a new look and persona. Watching the final episodes reminded me of my earlier Television days-it's nostalgic and fulfilling. The creative team deserves a lot of credit for pulling off such nuanced storytelling under tight schedules. 'Vasudha' cast and director's teamwork like commandos-focused, precise, and passionate. Hats off to their dedication."

While Jais is thoroughly enjoying his time on "Vasudha", it will be interesting for the viewers to watch whether Surya will accept Avinash after he discovers that the boy his daughter loves is the son of those who once broke his trust. Will Vasudha be able to convince Surya?

