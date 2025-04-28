Agrinext Awards & Conference Dubai 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AgriNext Awards & Conference Returns to Dubai for Its Second Edition in November 2025The AgriNext Awards & Conference is set to return to Dubai for its highly anticipated second edition, scheduled for November 5-6, 2025. Following the resounding success of its inaugural event in November 2024, this year's conference aims to further establish itself as a cornerstone of the global agritech landscape. By converging industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders, AgriNext 2025 seeks to ignite discussions that can drive innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement in agriculture.Reflecting on the Success of AgriNext 2024The inaugural AgriNext Awards & Conference in Dubai made significant waves in the agritech community. Held on November 13-14, 2024, the event attracted over 500 participants, including 15 exhibitors, 100+ speakers, and 60 awardees, representing 30 pioneering companies and 30 distinguished industry leaders. The event underscored the critical role of integrating advanced technology with traditional agricultural practices to foster sustainable growth.The conference successfully cultivated an environment where dialogue, networking, and collaboration could flourish. Industry experts, startups, investors, and government representatives gathered to explore pressing challenges, celebrate achievements, and chart the future of agriculture. It set the stage for greater innovation by emphasizing data-driven agriculture, precision farming, and sustainable practices.Dubai: A Global Hub for Agricultural InnovationDubai's emergence as a global hub for agricultural innovation is no coincidence. Strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Dubai has become a nexus for trade, technology, and talent. With its world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and commitment to sustainability, the city serves as a fertile ground for advancing agritech solutions.As the effects of climate change intensify, food security and sustainability have become paramount concerns. Dubai's proactive approach-embracing vertical farming, desalination technologies, and smart agriculture-aligns perfectly with the goals of the AgriNext conference.What to Expect at AgriNext Dubai 2025The AgriNext Awards & Conference 2025 promises an even more impactful experience, bringing together over 1,000 participants, including CEOs, C-level executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. Here's a glimpse of what attendees can expect:Prestigious AwardsThe AgriNext Awards recognize outstanding contributions in agritech innovation, sustainability, and leadership. These awards celebrate organizations and individuals making significant strides toward shaping the future of agriculture.Global ExhibitionsAttendees will have access to an expansive exhibition area showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions. Leading agritech companies and startups will demonstrate advanced farming techniques, AI-driven analytics, robotics, and sustainable agricultural practices.Insightful SessionsThe conference will host over 100 industry experts for keynote speeches, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops. Topics will include:. The Role of AI and Machine Learning in Precision Agriculture. Sustainable Agriculture: Balancing Productivity and Conservation. Climate-Smart Agriculture for a Resilient Future. Vertical Farming: Revolutionizing Urban Agriculture. Financing Agri-Innovation: Opportunities for Investors and StartupsNetworking OpportunitiesNetworking is at the heart of AgriNext. Participants can connect with industry experts, investors, and decision-makers, creating invaluable partnerships that drive innovation and growth.Distinguished SpeakersAgriNext 2025 will feature a remarkable lineup of speakers known for their expertise, innovation, and thought leadership in agriculture:. Mafah Cornelius Kuta – Founder of Wandusoa, known for pioneering sustainable agricultural practices in West Africa.. Mandy Hon – CEO and Co-Founder, advocating for technology-driven agricultural transformation.. Daniel Podmirseg – CEO of Vertical Farm Institute GmbH, a leader in urban agriculture and vertical farming.. Sophie Healy-Thow – Founder of Act4Food, dedicated to sustainable food systems.. Scott Shepard – Founder & CEO of The #CitiesFirst Advisors, focusing on urban sustainability.. John Smout – Director of Global Market Development at Nofence, revolutionizing livestock management.. Mfon Uwa – Founder of Yiieldy, innovating in agricultural data analytics.. Noorhan Abusamra – Markets & Macro Reporter at MONIIFY, providing insights into agricultural markets.. Dr. Reji Kurien Thomas – CEO at TOL Biotech USA, specializing in biotech solutions for sustainable agriculture.Bridging Tradition and TechnologyAgriNext continues to stand as a unique platform that bridges the gap between traditional agriculture and modern technology. By fostering an environment of collaboration, the conference empowers stakeholders to tackle complex agricultural challenges and drive sustainable growth.Why Join AgriNext Dubai 2025?AgriNext Dubai 2025 offers a wealth of opportunities for all stakeholders:. For Investors: Discover the next groundbreaking agritech solutions with high investment potential.. For Startups: Showcase innovative solutions, gain exposure, and secure potential partnerships.. For Industry Leaders: Share expertise, network with peers, and influence the direction of global agriculture.Join the MovementBe a part of AgriNext Dubai 2025 to experience a collaborative environment that nurtures innovative ideas, fosters connections, and contributes to shaping the future of global agriculture. To register, apply to speak, exhibit, or nominate for awards, visit .

Message from the founder, Anas Jawed, CEO of Next Business Media

I'm excited to introduce AgriNext Insights, a dedicated platform that highlights the latest advancements in agriculture, sustainable farming, and agri-tech solutions. As part of the AgriNext Conference & Awards, we are committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of the agriculture industry.AgriNext is more than just a publication-it's a dynamic ecosystem connecting industry leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders. Through digital platforms and industry services, we aim to create a space for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and actionable change in the agricultural sector.Join us on this transformative journey as we lead the way in sustainable agriculture and technological innovation. Welcome to AgriNext, where the future of agriculture begins today.DELEGATE RELATION. Amir uddin. .... +91 9910225209Quick Links:. Register: Register Now. Nominate for AgriNext Awards: Nominate Here. Apply to Speak: Apply Here. Become an Exhibitor: Learn More

Follow Us:. Instagram:. Facebook:. LinkedIn:. Twitter:. YouTube: