Zelensky requests ‘at least’ Israel-like backing from US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the United States to provide long-term security assistance similar to its relationship with Israel, following reports that Ukraine's European allies rejected aspects of US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan. Washington presented its draft deal during talks in Paris, and although a follow-up meeting was scheduled in London, it was downgraded after Zelensky publicly opposed key elements of the US proposal.Zelensky emphasized on Friday that any future peace deal with Moscow must be backed by continuous US military, financial, and political support. He specifically mentioned that the security guarantees Ukraine seeks should be as strong as those given to Israel, while also requesting support from European partners. Zelensky’s comments come as Western officials have discussed alternatives to NATO membership for Ukraine, which seems increasingly unlikely, with a focus on ensuring an ongoing flow of Western arms instead.The tension between Zelensky and Washington has grown, especially as Trump urges Ukraine to accept his proposed framework for peace, which includes freezing the conflict along current front lines and acknowledging Crimea as part of Russia—a condition Zelensky has firmly rejected. Trump maintains that Crimea will remain Russian, arguing that Ukraine lacks the capability to reclaim the region, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 following a controversial referendum.Despite acknowledging Ukraine’s dependence on US support, Zelensky reiterated his stance against recognizing Crimea as Russian territory. Meanwhile, Trump and other senior US officials have warned that if progress isn’t made soon, the US might reconsider its involvement in the peace process and shift focus to other international issues. Ukrainian officials are reportedly preparing for the possibility of reduced American support if talks falter.Moscow has expressed openness to further negotiations and appreciation for Trump’s efforts, but it insists that any peace agreement must address the territorial situation and the underlying issues, including Ukraine's NATO ambitions.

