Anubhav Sinha Urges Media To Address His Upcoming Movie As A Theatrical
On Sunday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from his upcoming film. He also penned a long note in the caption, talking about how he has no plans to make an OTT film for now, and he is currently working on a theatrical film.
He wrote,“There are two kinds of films being made these days. Some for the big screen and some for OTT. The time has come to call them by different names. I don't have any plans to make an OTT film, as of now. So, I couldn't think of a name. You can also call it an OTT film. But those films which are being made for the theater, like mine, need to be considered. English journalists can call it a 'theatrical film'. Hindi journalists can call it, 'big screen film'. Both the films are different from each other for various reasons”.
He further mentioned,“The reasons again, at the moment, it is only requested that in your reporting, the reader or the viewer should be clear with what intention the filmmaker is making this film. The intention behind both the films is different. I will also talk about intent, but that's for later”.
“My next film should be called a 'big screen film' or a 'theatrical film'. What's the movie about again? That I'll talk about sometime later”, he added.
The yet-to-be-titled film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead, and marks her third collaboration with the director after 'Mulk' and 'Thappad'.
Taapsee also took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared the director's post.
