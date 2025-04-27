Zelensky Discusses Path To Just Peace With Vatican's Secretary Of State
That is according to a statement published on the president's official website, Ukrinform reports.
Zelensky expressed his condolences over the death of Pope Francis and stressed that Ukraine values the Pope's prayers for the country and for peace.
During the meeting, special attention was given to the path toward achieving a just and lasting peace. Zelensky informed Cardinal Parolin about Ukraine's joint diplomatic efforts with the United States, Europe, and other countries aimed at securing a complete and unconditional ceasefire as a first step.Read also: Zelensky discusses return of deported children, release of prisoners with Cardinal Zuppi
Zelensky also thanked the Cardinal Secretary of State for his position regarding Ukraine's right to self-defense and the inadmissibility of imposing peace terms on a country that has been attacked.
"Ukraine counts on the Holy See to continue playing an important role in uniting international efforts to achieve peace, facilitate the return of Ukrainian children illegally displaced and deported by Russia, and secure the release of prisoners," Zelensky said.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
