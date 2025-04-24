Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Xunlei Filed Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2024


2025-04-24 10:45:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XNET), a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 24, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at or the SEC's website at .

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Xunlei Limited
Email: ...
Tel: +86 755 6111 1571
Website:


MENAFN24042025004107003653ID1109471210

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search