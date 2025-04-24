403
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 24/04: More Downside (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3100. Add a stop-loss at 1.3430. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3430. Add a stop-loss at 1.3100.
The next key data that may move the GBP/USD pair will be the US durable goods, existing home sales, and initial jobless claims.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe GBP/USD pair reached a high of 1.3427 this week, a notable level that marked its highest point in 2024 and the extreme overshoot point of the Murrey Math Lines tool. It then dropped to 1.13267 as some of the bullish investors took profits.The pair remains above the 50-day moving average, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed downwards. Additionally, the BBTrend indicator has continued to drop and is nearing the zero line.Therefore, the pair will likely continue to fall to the psychological point at 1.3100 and then resume its uptrend in the coming weeks.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
