Virginia Smart Manufacturing Accelerator And Central Virginia Community College Half-Day Smart Manufacturing Workshop

- Marci Gale, Mechatronics Faculty and Program Head, CVCCLYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Virginia Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), in collaboration with Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) , is excited to announce the Half-Day Introduction to Smart Manufacturing Workshop on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025 . This event will take place at CVCC's Merritt Hall, Auditorium, Room 5145, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.The workshop aims to unveil the future of manufacturing by empowering innovators and inspiring change. Participants will gain insights into the latest smart manufacturing technologies, including AI, machine learning, augmented reality, automation, robotics, and more. The event is designed to help small and mid-sized manufacturing companies in Virginia adopt these cutting-edge technologies to enhance their production processes and overall performance."The goal of our Career & Technical Education programs is to partner with local manufacturers in creative ways to benefit students, increase the quality and quantity of the technical workforce, and by extension, boost the region's economy. Partnering with VSMA to provide this Smart Manufacturing workshop is a great way to provide our partners with demonstrations of innovative solutions that are revolutionizing the industry." – Marci Gale, Mechatronics Faculty and Program Head, CVCC."We are excited to partner with CVCC to bring this workshop to the Lynchburg manufacturing community. Our mission is to support Virginia manufacturers in their adoption of smart manufacturing technologies to drive profitable growth of Virginia manufacturers." – Jeff Shook, Program Manager at VSMA.The workshop will feature speakers from Industry, advanced manufacturing demonstrations, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and connections.Companies interested in participating can register online: HERE.About GENEDGE:Since 1992, GENEDGE; , has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia's best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National NetworkTM, and the lead for Virginia's DOE supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 14,980 companies, with nearly 447,000 employees in high paying jobs averaging an annual wage of $75,000, that produces 12% ($88 Billion) of Virginia's GDP. The sector has grown over 30% in the last five years.About VSMA: The Virginia Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA); , is committed to transforming the manufacturing landscape in Virginia. Through innovative programs and services, VSMA aims to accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies and support the growth of small and mid-sized manufacturing companies.About CVCC: Central Virginia Community College (CVCC); offers a wide range of educational programs and services to support the local community. CVCC is dedicated to providing high-quality education and training to prepare students for successful careers in various industries.For more information, please contact: Jeff Shook, VSMA Program Manager at Phone: (540) 487-0049; Email : ...

