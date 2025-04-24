New Exmark Video Breaks Down How To Choose The Right Mower Cut Height

Selecting the right mower cut height for the type of grass and season helps maximize the beauty, health and vitality of the lawn.

The rule of one-third is important to follow when mowing an overgrown lawn.

Landscape designer, Doug Scott

Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video gives the lowdown on how high, or low, to mow

- Landscape Designer, Doug Scott

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With spring in full swing, homeowners across the country are looking for easy, inexpensive ways to maximize the beauty of their lawns. Among the myriad of options, selecting the correct mower height is one of the most impactful, and it's absolutely free.

According to landscape designer, Doug Scott, one of the best things homeowners can do for overall lawn health and beauty is to choose a cut height that enables the lawn to thrive. That's why he's partnered with Exmark on a new Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video that makes it easy to choose the right height.

“Grass blades that are cut to the correct height better capture the light, rain and nutrients the lawn's root system needs,” Scott said.“This helps the roots grow deeper, stronger and healthier, which is the point.”

Mowing too low makes the lawn susceptible to burning from the sun, weakening the roots and creating an opening for potential weed infestation. On the other hand, mowing too high creates risk of excess moisture buildup, which increases the potential for pests and disease in the lawn.

“What makes things potentially confusing is that not all grasses grow the same,” Scott said.“But if you think of it in terms of the two main types of grass –– warm and cool season –– it's actually quite easy.

“Each type has their own general seasonal mowing needs.”

For warm season grasses, like Zoysa and Bermuda, a cut height of between one- and two-inches is generally recommended. Warm-season grasses thrive in high temperatures, enabling them to be cut to a lower height.

Cool season grasses such as fescue or Kentucky bluegrass prefer to be cut a little longer –– between 2.5- and 4-inches. This better protects the grass during cold winter months.

And while these ranges get homeowners into the right range for cut height, Scott said the season of the year is what dictates the right height within that range. In the spring, he advises lowering the cut height 1⁄2-inch from the summer height, regardless of turf type. This helps remove any winter burned blades and encourages new growth.

In the summer, Scott recommends mowing the lawn to a height that's at the higher end of the scale range. This provides additional shade to the ground and roots, retaining moisture and making the grass more resilient to heat.

Homeowners with warm-season grasses should continue the summer mowing schedule into fall, while cooler season grasses may need to be cut more often in the fall due to an increased rate of growth.

For the final mow of the year with cool season grasses, Scott recommends dropping the cutting deck by 1⁄2-inch relative to the normal mowing height. This helps the grass smoothly transition into winter dormancy.

Regardless of grass type, Scott said it's always essential to follow the“golden rule of mowing” –– never cut more than one-third of the grass blade at a time.

“While it may be tempting to hack a slightly overgrown lawn way down to save time, it's doing the lawn a major disservice,” he said.

Instead, Scott recommends homeowners gradually reduce mowing height over multiple weeks to keep balance between the grass blades and roots and maximize the lawn's vitality.

Visit the Exmark Backyard Life site to view the new Done-In-a-Weekend Projects: Determining the Correct Lawn Mower Height Settings video and download complete build instructions. In addition, view other Exmark Original Series video content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, and outdoor living content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.



# # #



About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark/Backyard .

Matt Gersib

Exmark

+1 402-314-2150

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

How to Determine the Correct Lawn Mower Height Settings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.