Public Discontent Rises Over Trump’s Economic Policies
(MENAFN) Recent surveys indicate an increasing level of dissatisfaction with U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s economic stewardship. Concerns over climbing inflation, widespread resistance to heightened tariffs, and a bleak outlook regarding a potential economic downturn are driving this sentiment.
Although Trump has consistently emphasized his perceived economic achievements and highlighted what he calls former President Joe Biden’s “inflation record,” his trade and tariff decisions have triggered instability in financial markets and sparked international economic unease.
These developments appear to be eroding public trust in his economic proposals.
His tariff strategies, in particular, have contributed to heightened volatility and apprehension in both stock and commodity markets, intensifying uncertainty among investors and consumers alike.
A recent poll conducted by a news agency revealed that only 37 percent of participants currently support Trump’s economic policies—a decline from 42 percent following his inauguration.
Meanwhile, the Pew Research Center reported that confidence in Trump’s economic leadership has fallen to 45 percent, the lowest level recorded since 2019.
This marks a significant drop from the 59 percent approval he enjoyed shortly after the 2024 election.
Similarly, a news agency’s economic survey identified a record low in Trump’s economic approval, with 55 percent expressing disapproval compared to just 43 percent voicing support.
Notably, independent voters were 23 percentage points more critical of his performance than they were during his previous term.
