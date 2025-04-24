403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LG Electronics Misses Profit Estimates Despite Strong B2B Growth
(MENAFN) LG Electronics reported lower-than-expected profits for the first quarter of the year, despite strong performances in its business-to-business (B2B) sectors, particularly in vehicle components and air conditioning, the company announced Thursday.
In the January-March period, consolidated revenue grew by 7.8% year-on-year, reaching 22.74 trillion won ($15.8 billion), marking the highest first-quarter revenue in the company’s history.
However, operating profit dropped by 5.7% to 1.26 trillion won ($876.9 million), and while net income surged 49.6% to 875.6 billion won ($609.4 million), the profit still fell short of market expectations, which were around 1.33 trillion won ($925.7 million).
The vehicle solution unit, which manufactures components for automobiles, saw its highest-ever quarterly revenue and operating profit, with 2.84 trillion won ($2 billion) in revenue and 125.1 billion won ($87 million) in profit. This success was driven by a strong order backlog and improved profitability in its in-vehicle infotainment business.
The eco solution division, responsible for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products, also achieved record-high quarterly revenue and profit, with revenue reaching 3.05 trillion won ($2.1 billion) and profit totaling 406.7 billion won ($283.1 million). Both the vehicle solution and eco solution divisions were crucial drivers of LG’s B2B growth.
LG's flagship home appliance segment achieved an operating profit of 644.6 billion won ($448.6 million) and set a new revenue record of 6.7 trillion won ($4.7 billion). The growth was attributed to an expansion in direct-to-consumer sales and a burgeoning subscription-based business model.
Meanwhile, the media entertainment unit, which produces TVs, saw a modest operating profit of 4.9 billion won ($3.4 million) on revenue of 4.95 trillion won ($3.5 billion). Weak demand for TVs was counterbalanced by growth in webOS-based advertising and content services.
In the January-March period, consolidated revenue grew by 7.8% year-on-year, reaching 22.74 trillion won ($15.8 billion), marking the highest first-quarter revenue in the company’s history.
However, operating profit dropped by 5.7% to 1.26 trillion won ($876.9 million), and while net income surged 49.6% to 875.6 billion won ($609.4 million), the profit still fell short of market expectations, which were around 1.33 trillion won ($925.7 million).
The vehicle solution unit, which manufactures components for automobiles, saw its highest-ever quarterly revenue and operating profit, with 2.84 trillion won ($2 billion) in revenue and 125.1 billion won ($87 million) in profit. This success was driven by a strong order backlog and improved profitability in its in-vehicle infotainment business.
The eco solution division, responsible for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products, also achieved record-high quarterly revenue and profit, with revenue reaching 3.05 trillion won ($2.1 billion) and profit totaling 406.7 billion won ($283.1 million). Both the vehicle solution and eco solution divisions were crucial drivers of LG’s B2B growth.
LG's flagship home appliance segment achieved an operating profit of 644.6 billion won ($448.6 million) and set a new revenue record of 6.7 trillion won ($4.7 billion). The growth was attributed to an expansion in direct-to-consumer sales and a burgeoning subscription-based business model.
Meanwhile, the media entertainment unit, which produces TVs, saw a modest operating profit of 4.9 billion won ($3.4 million) on revenue of 4.95 trillion won ($3.5 billion). Weak demand for TVs was counterbalanced by growth in webOS-based advertising and content services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment